Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton were among three European clubs to send their scouts to Greece to watch potential transfer targets in action at the weekend.

Following their promotion from the Championship via the playoffs, Saints invested in the summer transfer market to prepare themselves for the challenge that awaited them in the Premier League.

They are yet to successfully cope with the pressure and despite the narrow 1-0 win over Everton at the weekend, find themselves in the drop zone.

Southampton manager Russell Marton though has already started preparing for the next transfer window which will give him the chance to further equip his side for the remainder of the season.

According to Greek daily Sportime, Saints have sent scouts to Greece to watch potential targets.

The scouts attended a number of games at the weekend, including the ones between Olympiacos and Panserraikos and Atromitos and AEK Athens.

Saints were not the only club with scouts in attendance though, with German club Schalke and Turkish club Goztepe having also done the same.

Southampton appear to be stepping up on their efforts to identify potential transfer targets for the upcoming January transfer window.