Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars has revealed he is ‘working to be even more devastating’ as he bids to continue to be a difference maker for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Tottenham built on dumping Manchester City out of the EFL Cup by thumping Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Postecoglou’s side are hoping to put in a strong tilt at finishing in the top four, but they also have involvement in Europe to think about and Galatasaray away is their next assignment in that arena.

Much of Spurs’ good form this term has been powered by attacker Dejan Kulusevski, who has been a consistent difference maker.

The Swede provided two assists against Manchester City and one against Aston Villa, and he wants to continue being in such red hot form.

Kulusevski though feels he can become even better, even more devastating, and is looking to prove the best is yet to come.

“There’s still a long way to go, but I feel like the best is yet to come”, he told Sky Italia.

“I’m convinced I can do even better than what I’ve shown so far.

“I want to improve in everything and I’m working to be even more devastating and to make the difference in every game.

“The easy ones, the difficult ones, home and away. Always.”

The attacker is a key man under Postecoglou at Tottenham, but Spurs may have to deal with an approach from AC Milan for him at some point as the Rossoneri are keen on launching a bid.