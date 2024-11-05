Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Club Brugge star Maxim de Cuyper has admitted that losing to Aston Villa would bring no shame for the Belgian side, but believes that getting a win is realistic.

The Villans have been in a good run of form in the Champions League, making light of their long absence from playing in Europe’s top competition.

They are now set to take the Belgian test away from home against a side that have won just one of their opening three league stage games.

Club Brugge’s 23-year-old full-back is relishing the opportunity though, insisting that from this stage on every opponent is a strong opponent.

Though the aim will be to get all three points against a strong Aston Villa side, there would be no shame in being beaten by the Premier League side, De Cuyper insists.

“We know that they are a strong opponent. The goal is to keep three points at home. We can use them well”, De Cuyper said at a press conference.

“Almost every match we play now is against tough opponents.

“We have to get as many points as possible in every match.

“It is also no shame to lose to Aston Villa, so that is the other side.”

Aston Villa have not been on a particularly good run of form of late and are trying to recover from the 4-1 defeat to Tottenham at the weekend.