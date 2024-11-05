David Balogh/Getty Images

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has admitted that he is a big fan of the style of football that Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou plays, ahead of meeting the club’s Under-21s.

Spurs Under-21s are having a difficult season so far as they have registered only one win in their last nine all-competition games.

They have drawn both their EFL Trophy games and League Two outfit Swindon are their opponents tonight at the County Ground.

Robins boss Holloway insisted that he is excited to play against a team that play under the influence of Postecoglou’s style of play.

And the Swindon manager kept no secrets about how much he likes ‘Angeball’ and admitted it will be difficult for his side to deal with the young Spurs side.

“Obviously, we are playing the Tottenham youth team, who play Angeball, which is wonderful”, Holloway told Swindon Town’s in-house media before the meeting with Spurs Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

“I am a big admirer of his [Postecoglou], how he rolls his full-backs in.

“It is a great challenge for me to try and get our team to do that.

“But, I am really looking forward to it; hopefully, we can play well I will see what else I have got in the squad.”

The Robins are currently struggling in League Two and the Spurs side will try and register their first EFL Trophy win of the season tonight.