Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou believes that his team will have to work hard defensively to stop a Galatasaray team who are an attacking threat with the players they have in the final third.

An undefeated Tottenham side, currently placed second in the Europa League league phase table, are set to visit Turkey to take on the country’s defending champions on Thursday.

Assessing their opponents for the game, the Tottenham manager insisted that Okan Buruk’s side can be a threat from set pieces and open play given the players they have.

“Yes, they have scored a lot of goals from set pieces. They are a threat”, the Tottenham manager said at a press conference after reaching Istanbul.

“I think they are an attacking threat with the players they have, especially in the front third.

“So again we’re going to have to work hard defensively tomorrow at different times.

“I think you always do when you play away in Europe. We will be ready for that.”

The match will also give Postecoglou the chance to catch up with one of his old players in the form of Davinson Sanchez.

When discussing that meeting, the manager added: “Davinson Sanchez, yes, it will be good to see him again.

“He was at the club when I first arrived.

“Very good professional, always trying very hard.

“Good guy and looking forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

The Turkish champions are also one of teams yet to lose any match in the competition, though they have drawn one of their three games.

Tottenham will hope to carry forward their form from the Aston Villa game at the weekend into the match in Istanbul.