Former Fenerbahce assistant Onder Ozen feels Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou would not turn down the chance to swap Richarlison for any one of two Galatasaray stars.

The north Londoners have won their all three opening Europa League matches and are set to face Galatasaray in Turkey on Thursday night in their next game in the competition.

Heung-min Son’s availability for the match is still not clear and that could could see Richarlison get the vote to play against the Turks.

Ex-Fenerbahce assistant Ozen insisted that the Cimbom are not an inferior side to Spurs and he noted that the bookmakers currently make them the favourites.

And to back that up, he is of the view the Spurs boss would not turn down the chance to have either Victor Osimhen or Mauro Icardi instead of Richarlison.

“When you put the two squads on the same level, Galatasaray is definitely not a team inferior to Tottenham”, Ozen said via Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

“The odds already show Galatasaray as the favourite.

“If you made an offer to Tottenham’s coach Postecoglou to give him Richarlison and take Icardi or Osimhen, he would jump at it.

“If you said, let’s have [Michy] Batshuayi on the bench, he would accept that too.”

Spurs will be looking to continue their flawless run in the Europa League in Turkey against the Super Lig giants at Rams Park.