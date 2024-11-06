Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Arsenal have made it clear that they will not sell one of their defenders, who has been linked with multiple Italian clubs, unless a substantial sum is put on the table, with a loan ruled out.

The Gunners conducted very minimal summer transfer business in terms of bringing players in as they brought in four new players in the summer including two loan deals.

They shipped off the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Aaron Ramsdale in the summer but one of their defenders is still attracting interest from Serie A outfits.

After Riccardo Calafiori’s addition from Bologna, Polish defender Jakub Kiwior’s game-time has decreased more as he is yet to start a league match or a match in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old joined the Gunners in January 2023 and his lack of involvement in Mikel Arteta’s team has attracted interest from the likes of Napoli, Inter Milan and AC Milan.

They want to loan the defender in initially but the Gunners are not set to sanction a loan departure for the defender.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the north London club have ruled out agreeing to a loan exit for Kiwior.

Arsenal will only consider selling Kiwior and would want a substantial offer, in the region of €20m to €25m.

Clubs could still test Arsenal’s stance in the January transfer window.