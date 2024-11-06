Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Inter starlet Gabriele Re Cecconi has hailed his side’s UEFA Youth League win over Arsenal and believes it is a moment to be savoured.

The Italians’ youngsters played host to Arsenal’s brightest talents in the Youth League on Wednesday afternoon and ran riot.

Inter claimed a 4-1 win over the young Gunners and to make matters worse for the English visitors, they had a man sent off in the shape of Maldini Kacurri.

Starlet Re Cecconi is delighted with the result and feels that Inter must enjoy it as beating a side of Arsenal’s standing is not something which happens regularly.

He told Italian outlet FCInternews: “Without a doubt the victory against Arsenal, which doesn’t happen every day.

“This is a fantastic competition, we are sure of being a strong team and the awareness of a great performance today from everyone.”

Inter’s youngsters have had a superb start to their Youth League campaign with four wins from their opening four games and 15 goals scored across the four outings.

Arsenal have lost three of their four games, going down against Atalanta and Shakhtar Donetsk, but getting the better of Paris Saint-Germain.