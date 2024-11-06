Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland star Pat Nevin has picked put a Celtic player he admires and feels is the best on the ball in his position.

Brendan Rodgers’ men claimed a famous 3-1 win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night as they came from 1-0 down against the Germans.

Winger Nicolas Kuhn struck twice for Celtic, while Reo Hatate also got on the scoresheet as the hosts took all three points.

It was one of Celtic’s substitutes that caught Nevin’s eye, with defender Liam Scales, who came on in the 74th minute, winning praise.

Nevin feels that Scales is the best of Celtic’s three centre-backs when it comes to being on the ball, while he was also impressed with how the defender attacked set pieces.

“I do admire Scales. He attacks absolutely everything [from corner kicks]”, Nevin said in the closing stages on BBC Radio Scotland.

“Since he’s come on, I’d argue he’s probably the best of the three Celtic centre-backs that they use, on the ball, passing the ball out.

“He’s never ever spooked as well and that really helps in these situations.”

Scales will be looking to feature from the start for Celtic this weekend, with the Bhoys taking on Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Rodgers started with Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty against RB Leipzig.