George Wood/Getty Images

The sell-on clause that Espanyol hold in Burnley’s Luca Koleosho has been confirmed amid interest from European giants.

The young Italian winger joined the English club last year from Spanish outfit Espanyol on a £2.6m deal, signing a four-year deal with the Turf Moor side.

He suffered a long-term knee injury last season but in his limited game time, the winger impressed and attracted interest from clubs around Europe.

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are interested in Koleosho, but a potential departure would not let Burnley keep all the profit as Espanyol agreed a hefty sell-on clause in the player’s contract.

According to Spanish sports daily Mundo Deportivo, Espanyol will receive a 20 per cent sell-on clause whenever Koleosho departs Turf Moor.

Current Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany managed him at Burnley last season and he wants to take the Italy Under-21 international to Germany.

Koleosho has started 12 league games in the Championship this season and has scored twice in the process.

Interested teams will need to dig deep in their pockets to take Koleosho away from Burnley as the Clarets will need to pay a heft percentage of their profit to Espanyol.