Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray have cooled their interest in one of Liverpool’s stars due to the shock wages that would need to be put on the table to complete a deal.

The Anfield outfield were very quiet in the summer transfer window, but they could do business in January and are expected to continue to work on swoops for next summer.

This summer, winger Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus while goalkeeper Girogi Mamardashvili was also signed but he does not join the club until next season.

Multiple players departed Anfield, including the likes of Fabio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg, and more players are attracting interest from European clubs now.

Mamardashvili has been signed for the purpose of being Liverpool’s next first-choice goalkeeper, and Alisson has been linked with a move away from Anfield.

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown interest while Super Lig outfit Galatasaray are also looking at Alisson as he has been suggested to Cimbom by Liverpool goalkeeping coach Claudio Taffarel.

According to Turkish outlet GS Gazete, Alisson is demanding double the salary he is currently on at Liverpool and it has made the Cimbom cool down their interest.

The Brazilian shot-stopper is currently injured but he has made it clear that he wants a significant raise in wages if he is to play outside a top European club.

Now it remains to be seen if Galatasaray will dig deep in their pockets for the Liverpool superstar, who has a contract valid at Anfield until 2027.

Liverpool are suggested to want at least €25m for Alisson, who also has interest from Saudi Arabia.