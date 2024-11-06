Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Derby County defender Keilen Robinson has revealed that Manchester City star John Stones is the player he looks up to and described him as a ‘Rolls Royce’.

Robinson is currently turning out for Derby’s Under-21s and has seen significant game time in the Premier League 2 this season.

The 19-year-old Leicester-born is also currently an England Under-19 youth international and the natural left-footer plays as a central defender primarily.

Rams first-team boss Paul Warne included him in the senior matchday squad last season against Portsmouth and Blackpool in the league.

The 19-year-old insisted that Cityzens and England defender Stone is a player he likes due to his technical prowess despite being a centre-back.

“John Stones, he is got to be hasn’t he, for a centre-back?”, Robinson told RamsTV when he was asked about his favourite footballer.

“He can play anywhere, he is technical and I like his style.

“He is like a Rolls Royce in defence.”

The teenage Rams defender has played all eight Premier League 2 games this season and he will look to push to get a crack in the first team later this season or in the next campaign.