Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Liverpool star Jay Spearing has questioned whether the Reds’ weekend opponents Aston Villa cannot handle balancing the Champions League and the Premier League.

While Premier League leaders Liverpool strolled to a 4-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday night, Aston Villa went down to a 1-0 loss at Club Brugge.

The result means Villa have now lost their last three games on the bounce, while they have gone four games without a win.

Unai Emery takes Aston Villa to Anfield this weekend and Spearing is hoping that Liverpool can take advantage of a side who are not balancing the Premier League and the Champions League.

The former midfielder raised the prospect that the demands of both competitions together could be too much for the players.

“I hope they put all their eggs in the Champions League and then fall off come Saturday evening”, Spearing said after Liverpool’s win on LFC TV.

“Is the Champions League and the levels of the Champions League a little bit too much for them with then the comedown to the Premier League?

“The Premier League is a huge thing for them as well still, but is it just becoming too much and is that too much for the players to handle both?”

Aston Villa went down to a 3-0 loss when they visited Liverpool last season, but they then held the Reds to a 3-3 draw in the reverse fixture at Villa Park.