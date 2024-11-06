Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel has revealed he is a not a fan of Robin Propper, who was only bought by Gers boss Philippe Clement in the summer window.

Rangers signed the Dutch defender from FC Twente for a fee in the region of £1.5m to come in and replace Connor Goldson, who joined Cypriot side Aris Limassol.

The 30-year-old has featured in seven Scottish Premiership, three Europa League and two League Cup matches for Clement’s team.

Propper, though, has failed to win over some of the Rangers fans and has also struggled to nail down a regular spot in the side.

For former Rangers attacker Dalziel, Propper is not someone he rates highly.

“On Propper, I’ve never really been a big fan”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I’ve got to say he has never excited me.”

Another Rangers defender falling foul of fans has been skipper James Tavernier and Dalziel believes that the time has come to pull the right-back out of the firing line.

“I don’t think Tavernier will play tomorrow night.

“I think it is time that Tavernier needs to sit one or two games out.”

Rangers will play Greek giants Olympiacos on Thursday in Athens in the Europa League as they bid to collect three points.