Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United are looking to bring in a striker for an affordable fee in the January transfer window as they look to back new boss Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils splashed the cash to support Erik ten Hag in the summer after declaring him the right man to continue in charge.

Ten Hag only lasted until late October though and Amorim will join from Sporting Lisbon later this month to take the helm.

Manchester United are ready to enter the January transfer market in an attempt to expand Amorim’s options.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, it is the forward line that they want to add to.

The Red Devils have found the back of the net just nine times so far with only relegation battlers Crystal Palace and Southampton having scored fewer than them.

While Manchester United want a striker, they are only looking for a deal they deem to be affordable.

Who that might be remains to be seen, but fans could see echoes of the loan swoop for Odion Ighalo the club launched in the 2020 January window.

Ighalo is currently playing in Saudi Arabia at Al-Wehda.