George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Millwall vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has picked his side and substitutes to go up against an in-form Millwall side at the Den in the Championship this evening.

Neil Harris’ side have clocked three wins on the spin in the league and are unbeaten in their last five outings.

The Lions even turned over promotion contenders Burnley 1-0 at the weekend and are now looking to spring a shock on Leeds.

Leeds strolled to a 3-0 win at Millwall on their last visit to the Den and have won the last three meetings between the two clubs.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds this evening, while at the back Farke goes with Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo.

Midfield sees Ao Tanka and Joe Rothwell start for Leeds, while Brenden Aaronson, Daniel James and Willy Gnonto support Joel Piroe in the final third.

Farke has options on the bench if needed tonight, including Manor Solomon and Mateo Joseph.

Leeds United Team vs Millwall

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, Aaronson, James, Gnonto, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Wober, Guilavogui, Crew, Solomon, Joseph, Bamford