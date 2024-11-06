George Wood/Getty Images

Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has hailed the Tottenham Hotspur Under-21s and insisted that their style of play is inspired by Ange Postecoglou.

On Tuesday night, Spurs Under-21s played Swindon Town in EFL Trophy where they lost the match 2-1 after taking the lead in the first half.

Tyrese Hall scored Tottenham’s goal against the Robins and he is considered a top prospect for the first team in the future.

Holloway did not keep any secrets about Spurs Under-21s’ performance and he admitted that he has not seen such movement from any team before.

Even though he feels the young Spurs side could not do it exactly like Postecoglou’s side, he feels that the youth team’s style of play is definitely coming from the Spurs first team boss.

“I thought it was an excellent game”, Holloway told the Robins’ in-house media after Swindon beat the young Spurs side 2-1 in the EFL Trophy.

“First time I have ever seen movement like that from any side, let alone a Tottenham side.

“Obviously, that is coming from their manager, Ange Postecoglou.

“They did not do it quite like him because they had the right-footer on the left-hand side.”

The Australian has been praised for his high-line fluid style of play and the club are trying to instil his philosophy into the upcoming stars at the north London club.