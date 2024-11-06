Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks that Kevin De Bruyne being back takes away an excuse for Manchester City in terms of their form, but also stressed the Reds must capitalise on an out of sorts Cityzens.

Manchester City were crushed 4-1 at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday night, a result which now means they have lost three games on the spin.

Liverpool are two points better off than Manchester City in the Premier League standings and given City’s current form, Thompson wants the Reds to take further advantage.

He also stressed though that despite the injuries Manchester City have had, having De Bruyne back means that one of the excuses for their poor form has now gone out of the window.

De Bruyne came off the bench in the 84th minute in Lisbon.

“City will come no matter what and they will always have a better second half of the season”, Thompson said after Liverpool’s win on LFC TV.

“We need to capitalise on that [their form at the moment].

“I noticed on the bench that Kevin De Bruyne was back. That takes away one excuse for them.

“Listen, they are a great team, but while they have so many injuries to important players, not just us, but the likes of Arsenal, need to capitalise.”

Manchester City face a potentially tricky trip to the south coast to take on Brighton this weekend, before the international break gives them some respite.