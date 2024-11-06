Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are one of the clubs to have started the process of trying to sign a teenage attacker from Argentine powerhouses River Plate.

The Spurs hierarchy backed Ange Postecoglou during the summer transfer window and the Australian swooped to bring in several young talents.

The north London side brought in the likes of Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert, while 18-year-old South Korean attacker Min-hyeok Yang will join the club in January.

The January transfer window is inching closer and the Spurs are set to follow the same transfer approach as they are looking to bring in more highly thought of youngsters.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Spurs are involved in the scrap to sign 16-year-old River Plate talent Felipe Esquivel.

He has not played for the River Plate senior team yet but his performances for Argentina at youth levels so far have European teams excited.

It has been suggested that Barcelona sporting director Deco is already in negotiations with the Argentine outfit as the Spanish giants believe in his potential.

Spurs are also trying to sign him and are joined by a host of other European sides.

The likes of RB Leipzig, PSV Eindhoven, Benfica and FC Porto are in the race for the 16-year-old Argentine.

He is under contract until the end of 2026 and has a €30m release clause in his deal.