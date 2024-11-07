Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Galatasaray vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has picked his Tottenham Hotspur team to face Turkish champions Galatasaray in the Europa League this evening.

Spurs have been superb in the Europa League so far, winning all three of their league stage games, and another win tonight would put one foot firmly in the knockout rounds.

Tottenham will also head into the game high on confidence after beating Manchester City and Aston Villa in back to back games.

Opponents Galatasaray are on a run of four consecutive wins and edged out Besiktas 2-1 in their last game.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Spurs tonight, while at the back Postecoglou goes with Pedro Porro, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Archie Gray.

Midfield sees Spurs deploy Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma and James Maddison, while Brennan Johnson, Will Lankshear and Heung-Min Son lead the attacking charge.

Postecoglou has options off the bench if needed, including Dominic Solanke and Destiny Udogie.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Galatasaray

Forster, Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Gray, Bergvall, Bissouma, Maddison, Johnson, Lankshear, Son

Substitutes: Vicario, Austin, Udogie, Dorrington, Bentancur, Sarr, Kulusevski, Cassanova, Olusesi, Williams-Barnett, Solanke