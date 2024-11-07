Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Anderlecht and Gent boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck feels Club Brugge need to beat Celtic to get enough points to finish inside the top 24 in the Champions League and insisted that it should be possible for the Belgian club as well.

Celtic made a fantastic start to their Scottish league campaign but were heavily criticised after they suffered a crushing 7-1 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

The Bhoys, though, have not let themselves down since that horrific result and have taken four points from the following two games.

Currently, they are sitting 15th and will face Belgian outfit Club Brugge at the end of this month at Celtic Park.

Club Brugge are 22nd but they are only a point behind the Bhoys and former Gent coach Vanhaezebruck feels that the Belgian side should be getting three points against Brendan Rodgers’ side to ensure a finish in the top 24.

“At least nine points should be the goal. With ten you are certain [to finish inside the top 24]”, the 60-year-old told Het Belang Van Limburg about Club Brugge’s chances of qualifying for the knockout phase.

“The best would be to win at Celtic, that should be possible.”

Celtic will be determined to keep their purple patch in all competitions going when they host Club Brugge later this month at home.