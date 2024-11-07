George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has predicted Millwall will frustrate Stoke City when they visit the bet365 Stadium on Saturday and keep a clean sheet to boot.

Neil Harris’ Millwall side have not conceded a goal in their last four games, winning each of those by narrow 1-0 margins.

The hosts, on the other hand, are trying to stage a recovery under their new manager Narcís Pelach following a disappointing start to their campaign and have won their last two games.

Parkin praised Pelach’s side for the strength they have at their disposal in the final third but still feels that Millwall can stop them.

Predicting a third draw in four at home for Stoke, Parkin said on the Championship Predictions Show: “I can see Millwall maybe going up there and putting on a defensive master-class and maybe not finding the opportunity at the other end.

“Maybe just frustrating Stoke, who we know in the final third, Manhoef and others, they have got some game-changers when they can produce things out of nothing.”

Parkin made a special mention of Millwall’s defensive record, which he believes has been incredible.

“But Millwall – is it five goals conceded in the last nine or something? Their statistics are incredible, racking up the clean sheets.

“So I will go for a nil-nil.”

Millwall’s impressive win over Leeds United in midweek pushed them up to fifth in the Championship table, just six points off the automatic promotion spots.