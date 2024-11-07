Photo Credit

Arsenal out-on-loan goalkeeper Karl Hein feels that he has improved but insists that he is seeking perfection.

The young Estonia international has been with Arsenal since 2018 but has not been able to have a crack at the first team.

This summer he joined La Liga outfit Real Valladolid after turning down opportunities to go to any other interested clubs.

He has been the Spanish side’s first-choice shot-stopper in the league and has started all 12 league games so far.

Hein won the Player of the Month at Real Valladolid for the month of October and stressed that he has noticed he is getting better.

However, the shot-stopper admits he is striving for perfection and is hungry to hone his skills even further.

“I notice that individually I have improved a lot, but I want more”, the Gunners said via Spanish daily Marca.

“I want to keep improving, I am looking for perfection.”

Hein will be looking to keep up his impressive form to catch the eye of Mikel Arteta and have a chance to be a capable deputy to David Raya at the Emirates next season.