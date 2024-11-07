Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Benfica legend Alvaro Magalhaes has admitted that he fears Ruben Amorim will try to raid the Estadio da Luz to take a star linked with Liverpool to Manchester United.

Amorim is due to take charge at Old Trafford later this month and Manchester United will back him in the January transfer window.

The Sporting Lisbon boss is hugely familiar with players in the Portuguese league and could direct the Red Devils to look at Primeira Liga stars.

Former Red Devils full-back Alvaro Carreras, who is currently at Benfica, has been linked with Manchester United’s Premier League rivals Liverpool.

However, Benfica legend Magalhaes is worried as he feels next Red Devils boss Amorim will want to take the young left-back at Old Trafford.

“I fear that Ruben Amorim wants him [Carreras] at Manchester United”, the 63-year-old said via Portuguese daily A Bola.

“It seems to me that he has the quality to be one of the first options and looking at the squad I believe that with the new coaching staff, he could be a possibility again.

“Especially because the new coach knows him very well from what he saw of him at Benfica.

“It would be important if Benfica had the capacity to not let him get away, but now the decision is not just in the club’s hands.”

Recently sacked Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag wanted to bring the Spanish left-back to Old Trafford and Manchester United have a buy-back clause for the player as well.

It remains to be seen if Amorim will look to get his hands on Carreras in January amid interest from Liverpool.