Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Blackpool assistant manager Richard Keogh has insisted that Ipswich Town loanee Elkan Baggott has worked tirelessly to get back from a long-term injury.

The Indonesian central defender has been with the Tractor Boys since 2020 but has not been quite able to have a crack at the first team.

He has been loaned out multiple times away from Portman Road and this season he is with League One side Blackpool.

Baggott has played only four matches so far as he suffered an injury and on Wednesday night he played his first match in almost three months at Blackpool.

The Ipswich loanee played 45 minutes against Liverpool Under-21s and Seasiders assistant boss Keogh feels that Baggott showed solidity in his performance against the Reds Under-21 side.

“It has been frustrating for Elk, and I am sure, picking up an injury and being out for quite a long”, Keogh told Tangerine TV about the Ipswich loan star.

“He has worked really hard to get back where he is now.

“He has been training for a while, so we all pencilled him in for this game, to get 45 minutes.

“I think it has been very important for him to fill his position on the pitch.

“I thought he performed well, [he was] solid.”

The Indonesia centre-back will look to stay fit and perform well to have a chance of getting into Kieran McKenna’s squad next season.