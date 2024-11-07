Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Neil McCann believes that Philippe Clement picking Neraysho Kasanwirjo over James Tavernier does not send a good message to the Gers skipper.

After a string of disappointing performances, Clement benched Tavernier for Rangers’ Europa League league phase match against Olympiacos on Thursday evening, which finished 1-1.

In the second half, the Rangers manager decided to replace Dujon Sterling, who he picked ahead of his skipper at right-back.

However, the man who replaced Sterling was the summer signing from Feyenoord, Kasanwirjo, a fact that McCann believes shows that the manager has more faith in the Dutchman than Tavernier.

“Does that substitution say that he trusts Kasanwirjo more than Tavernier as an out-an-out defender?” McCann said on BBC Sportsound.

“It probably does to me.

“What does that say to the captain?”

Tavernier, a long-serving player of Rangers, was heavily linked with a possible exit from Ibrox during the summer transfer window.

He was replaced in the 67th minute of the Scottish League Cup semi-final as well on Sunday.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the veteran.