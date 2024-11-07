Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Olympiacos vs Rangers

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:45 UK time

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has picked his starting side and substitutes to lock horns with Olympiacos in Greece this evening.

The Gers have so far picked up six points from their opening three Europa League games and thrashed FCSB 4-0 on their last European outing.

Opponents Olympiacos sit in fourth spot in the Greek Super League after ten games and beat Panserraikos 2-1 last weekend.

Rangers are without usual starter Tom Lawrence this evening as he is set to miss six weeks after being forced off in the Scottish League Cup clash on Sunday.

Jack Butland is in goal for the Gers, who name a back four of Dujon Sterling, Robin Propper, John Souttar and Jefte.

Clement picks a midfield of Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Mohammed Diomande also starts. Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers.

If the Rangers manager needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench that include James Tavernier and Leon Balogun.

Rangers Team vs Olympiacos

Butland, Sterling, Propper, Souttar, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Bajrami, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Tavernier, Yilmaz, Dowell, Kasanwirjo, Balogun, Igamane, McCausland, Fraser, McKinnon, Rice, Lovelace