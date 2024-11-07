Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool have learned how much they will have to pay if they want Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Omar Marmoush, with the German side setting an asking price.

After making very minimal movements in the summer transfer window, the Reds are readying themselves for the January transfer window, where they could make signings if the deal on the table is right.

Liverpool showed they were willing to act on opportunities in the summer when they forked out £10m to land Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

They are big admirers of Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Marmoush and could need to replace Mohamed Salah’s goals at some point, amid doubts over the attacker’s future at Anfield.

Now a price for Marmoush has been set as, according to German outlet Fussball.News, the Bundesliga side want a fixed amount of £50m to let the 25-year-old striker leave.

Eintracht Frankfurt would also like to see bonuses including in any deal, to take the final fee potentially higher.

Marmoush has already registered an incredible 21 goal contributions in only 14 all competition appearances and Bayern Munich are also keen.

Eintracht Frankfurt would prefer to sell Marmoush in next summer’s transfer window, but could be tested in January.