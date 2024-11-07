George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United star Jon Newsome believes that some of the fans who would like to have a new manager in charge given the kind of squad the Whites have at their disposal do have a case.

German tactician Daniel Farke was put in charge of Leeds in the summer of 2023 but failed to get them to the Premier League last season despite going close.

After 14 matches this term, they are four points adrift of leaders Sunderland and have just lost their second game of the season against Millwall.

Questions have started to pop up among some Leeds fans regarding whether the Whites should think beyond Farke.

Newsome insists that while he thinks that Farke still needs time, the demands of the fans are justified given the squad the German has been handed by the club, including a big wage bill.

“I don’t know whether it is fair or not but I can understand why the supporters feel that way, most definitely”, Newsome said after the Millwall loss on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I think I have read a message early that we should be the Leicester [City] of this league. Look at the squad that we have, look at the players that we have.

“I think Angus Kinnear has gone on record to say that this is their highest wage bill in Championship history.

“Bearing all that in mind, the expectation by the supporters that we should do a Leicester, we should run away with the league – whether you do that or not is very difficult.

“But yes, I can understand the sentiment, I can understand some of the points in that message.

“Is it time to sack Danel Farke? I don’t think I agree with that. But yes, there are some of the points there that are really valid.”

Leeds will hope that the Millwall defeat is a one-off when they host relegation battlers Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.