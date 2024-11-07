Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Southampton striker Paul Onuachu is ‘extremely unhappy’ and wants to move on from Saints, with Trabzonspor’s president having had ‘frequent phone calls’ with the player.

Saints loaned Onuachu to Trabzonspor for the whole of last season and a successful campaign in Turkish football meant that the Black Sea Storm wanted to keep him.

No fee could be agreed with Southampton though and despite the striker being tipped to move on, he ended up staying put.

The January transfer window is inching closer now and with it comes another chance for Onuachu to go.

According to Turkish broadcaster A Spor, Onuachu is ‘extremely unhappy’ at Southampton and wants to leave.

He has had severely limited game time and is looking towards a January exit.

It has been suggested that Trabzonspor’s president Ertugrul Dogan has been in frequent phone contact with the Saints man.

He has barely featured in Russell Martin’s side this term and it remains to be seen if Onuachu will finally be able to complete his desired move to Black Sea Storm in January.

Southampton were looking for €15m to do business in the summer, while Trabzonspor feel €7m is a fair price.