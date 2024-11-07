Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson thinks Aston Villa are without confidence at the moment and is hoping to see the Reds take advantage of their high defensive line on Saturday evening.

Arne Slot’s Reds will play host to the Villans in a Premier League match after both sides had contrasting results in the Champions League in midweek.

While Liverpool thumped Bayer Leverkusen 4-0, Aston Villa slipped to a 1-0 loss at Club Brugge.

Villa have now not won in their last four games, losing three of those, and boss Unai Emery will be desperate to turn the situation around at Anfield.

Thompson though is hoping with confidence low, Liverpool can take advantage, and also highlighted Aston Villa’s defensive line as a possible opportunity for the Reds.

“They play this very high defensive line which there are always rewards and risks with it, but I think they got taken apart in that second half against Spurs”, Thompson said after Liverpool’s win over Leverkusen on LFC TV.

“They will really be feeling it at the moment because they are one of those teams who play on confidence.

“They were building up a head of steam and everyone was saying how well Emery’s done, then a couple of defeats and you can see the little bit of confidence and belief in what you’re doing…is not maybe working.

“Hopefully come Saturday night that is maybe part of it.”

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League table with a two-point lead over Manchester City and Arne Slot will want no mistakes making against Aston Villa.