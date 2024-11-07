Chris Brunskill/Getty Images

Tam McManus has told Hibernian they need to start scoring more goals to make sure they are not at the mercy of bad refereeing decisions.

Hibs sit rock bottom of the Scottish Premiership table after eleven games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at Easter Road last weekend.

David Gray’s side have managed to hit the back of the net just ten times, the joint lowest total in the league and an average of fewer than a goal a game.

St Mirren are due to visit Easter Road this weekend and McManus has urged Hibs to score more goals if they want to start picking up more points.

The former Hibernian forward wrote on X: “Hibs were shafted at the weekend IMO by a bad decision but they need to start scoring more goals to put teams away.”

Hibernian have scored in their last five outings at Easter Road and the visiting St Mirren side have conceded 21 goals in their 12 games to date.

Earlier this term though, St Mirren eased to a 3-0 win over Hibernian.

St Mirren also recorded a 3-0 win on their last visit to Easter Road and have not lost against Hibs in the last three meetings between the two teams.