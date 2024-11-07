Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

The Wolves board will have a conversation about Gary O’Neil’s future if they fail to win against Southampton this weekend, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Molineux outfit have made a dismal start to their Premier League season as they are sitting at the bottom of the league after their opening ten matches.

Wolves are yet to win a single match despite scoring 14 times in 10 games; they have conceded 27 times which is the most in the division so far this term.

The Molineux hierarchy have been calm so far but now they are expecting O’Neil to deliver.

They will play 19th-placed Southampton this Saturday at Molineux and if Wolves fail to win the game, O’Neil’s position will be discussed by the club hierarchy.

O’Neil signed a fresh deal in August which extended his current contract until 2028 but the poor run of form in the league has put him under pressure.

It has been suggested that Wolves want to have a future with O’Neil but a change in results is now needed imminently.

Southampton won their first league match of the campaign last weekend against Everton and Wolves will need to be at their best to register their maiden win of the season in the Premier League.