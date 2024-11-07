Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Scotland winger Pat Nevin has picked out a Celtic player he claims is in a very exclusive club given what he did in the Bhoys’ 3-1 win over RB Leipzig this week.

Brendan Rodgers’ men produced a superb European display to claim a precious three points in the Champions League by seeing off the German outfit at Celtic Park.

Celtic did fall behind to RB Leipzig, leaving some fans fearing the worst, but a Nicolas Kuhn double put them in control by half-time, while a Reo Hatate strike 18 minutes from time sealed the deal, leaving the Bundesliga club reeling.

Nevin though was especially impressed with Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor, who he feels ran the game and showed that he is in a very exclusive world football club.

The ex-Scotland man claimed that the midfielder is part of a very select club that can control a game and believes that when he is in such form he is clearly world class.

“You have no idea how few people in world football can control entire games”, Nevin explained post match on BBC Radio Scotland.

“He does it and he does it at a very high level.

“That was one of his best European performances. It’s a high bar he sets a lot of the time, but yes, absolutely, that was a joy to watch.

“You do feel you are watching a world class player when he plays like that.”

Barring a loan stint at Notts County, McGregor has played for Celtic for his entire career and, at the age of 31, still has much to give to the Scottish champions.