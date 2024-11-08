Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou believes that teenage forward Will Lankshear will have learnt a lot from his 60 minutes of action against Galatasaray in the Europa League.

In his second outing in the tournament, the 19-year-old scored his first senior goal for the north London side in their 3-2 defeat in Istanbul.

However, Lankshear’s night was soured by a red card that he received on the hour mark, leaving his team with a mountain to climb.

Postecoglou was pleased with what he saw from the young forward and feels Lankshear learnt a lot from just a single game in Istanbul.

“Yes, look Will took his goal well, he worked hard for the team”, Postecoglou said at a press conference.

“Obviously he hasn’t had a lot of experience at senior football so he would have learnt a lot today.

“The red card, it was a bit of overenthusiasm in that moment to give away a foul, but he’ll learn from that.”

Another young player that started the game on the night was Lucas Bergvall.

As far as the 18-year-old was concerned it was about giving him an understanding of the levels of playing in Europe for Postecoglou.

“The same with Lucas here.

“Giving him an understanding of the levels here.

“It is not easy when you are playing away in Europe.

“You can only allow them to learn that by exposing them to it.”

The loss at Galatasaray was Tottenham’s first in the Europa League this season and they will try to bounce back when Roma visit later this month.