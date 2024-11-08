Pete Norton/Getty Images

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell insists that he and his team know that Charlton Athletic will be desperate to win the League One clash between the two teams on Saturday.

Nathan Jones’ team, who have not had the brightest of starts to their League One season and are 12th, are set to take on the side that are placed just above them in the table.

While assessing their opponents on Saturday, the Exeter City manager insisted that Charlton are not perhaps in the position where they would ideally like to be and will be ‘desperate’ to win.

But in the view of the Exeter boss, they do have a quality squad after having invested well in the transfer market.

“Charlton probably aren’t in the position in the table that they would like to be”, Caldwell said at a press conference.

“They’ve been well financed and have really improved, and their squad looks really strong.

“We know they will be desperate to win this game to take themselves further up the league.”

There are currently just six points separating 12th place from third place in League One.

And Caldwell believes that League One is taking time to sort itself out.

“The league itself is not quite settled – a couple of wins can put you right up there and vice versa, and we need to make sure we are doing what we can to keep ourselves in that top half.”

Charlton played out a 1-1 draw on their last visit to Exeter last season, in March.