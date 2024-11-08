Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Former EFL striker Sam Parkin has warned Millwall that they may be ask risk of losing defender Japhet Tanganga given how he has been performing.

The 25-year-old centre-back came through the Tottenham Hotspur academy and last season spent the second half of the season on loan with the Lions.

In the summer, Millwall decided to sign Tanganga on a free transfer and he has been a mainstay in Neil Harris’ starting line-up since joining.

Tanganga’s goal in the midweek helped Millwall secure victory over Leeds United and Parkin reminded the Lions fans that the centre-back also scored goals in the important games last season.

He added he has always seen the ex-Spurs star performing brilliantly in the Championship and stressed that if Tanganga can make himself a threat in the opposition box like his fellow defender Jake Cooper, then it will be a challenge for Millwall to keep hold of him.

“George Saville and Jake Cooper, two of them in the sixth most appearances currently playing in the Championship…vast experience, add in Tanganga, who has had, every time I have seen him, been nine out of ten”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“So if he can start contributing, well, he has got a few important goals, isn’t he?

“I remember him scoring against Southampton back end of last season.

“But I mean if he is going to contribute in the same fashion as Jake Cooper in the opposition’s 18-yard box, I think they will do well to keep hold of him.”

Tanganga has featured 12 times for Millwall this season and has helped his team keep seven clean sheets in what has been an impressive opening part of the campaign.