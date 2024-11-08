Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Rory Loy believes even if Rangers rack up results in the Europa League, it will not change Philippe Clement’s situation at Ibrox.

Clement’s position has come under heavy scrutiny after the Scottish giants experienced multiple stumbles early doors in the campaign.

After only ten matches, Gers find themselves nine points behind Aberdeen and Celtic in the Scottish Premiership despite having the opportunities to close that gap.

In the Europa League they have lost only one match so far, but Loy feels European results will not help Clement.

On Thursday night, Rangers came back and drew their Europa League match 1-1 against Olympiacos in Greece but the ex-Ger insisted results in Europe will not be enough to add anything to Clement’s job security.

“I do not think it makes a big difference in the grand scheme of things”, Loy said on the Scottish Football Podcast when he was asked if he feels the Europa League results will help Clement’s situation at Ibrox.

“I just do not think Europe is going to have a huge bearing on how things go for Philippe Clement and a lot of the squad moving in closer to the January period.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst got to the Europa League final and came within an inch of winning it and he was out of the door three four months later.”

Clement will be desperately seeking all three points when his side host second-bottom Hearts at home this weekend.