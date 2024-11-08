Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Galatasaray star Kaan Ayhan has insisted that his side played better than Tottenham Hotspur and consider themselves to be every bit as much favourites in the Europa League as Spurs do.

Spurs made a perfect start to their Europa League campaign as they won their opening three games until they faced Galatasaray in Turkey.

They faced the Cimbom at Rams Park on Thursday night and suffered a 3-2 defeat after Will Lankshear was sent off.

The north Londoners are considered one of the favourites to win the entire Europa League this season and Ayhan also made it clear that his side have the same ambition.

The Cimbom defender stressed they were very comfortably the superior team to Spurs in Turkey.

“We definitely played better than the English team”, Ayhan said via Turkish outlet A Spor after beating Spurs.

“But when it comes to analysis, the last 15 minutes of the match became unnecessarily difficult.

“Just as Tottenham see themselves as Europa League favourites, so do we. So it was good to win.”

The north London side will host Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday in the hope of winning back to back Premier League matches.