Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Northampton Town starlet Neo Dobson has insisted that it was nice for him to play alongside someone as experienced as Birmingham City attacker Tyler Roberts against Leicester City’s Under-21 side on Tuesday.

The duo led the line for Jon Brady’s team in the 3-0 win over the young Foxes in the EFL Trophy group stage match.

Dobson scored twice and was set up for the third goal by the former Leeds United man Roberts, who is currently on loan at Northampton.

The 17-year-old is happy to have got the opportunity to share the pitch with someone as experienced as Roberts.

The teenager insisted that the Birmingham City contracted man spoke to him a lot throughout the game and helped him last the 90 minutes.

“It was really nice to play next to someone as experienced as Tyler”, Dobson was quoted as saying by the Northampton Chronicle.

“He’s got so much quality and he was speaking to me a lot during the game and he helped me through it.

“He was just telling me where to be and when to run off him and there were just casual tactical instructions that we were given before the game.

“He was reassuring me throughout and made sure I was on top of things throughout and that helped me.

“We needed to bounce back after the weekend and I thought we did that.”

After leaving Leeds in the summer of 2023, Roberts played 21 games for Blues in the Championship last season.

Northampton are next due to head to St Andrew’s to play Birmingham in League One.