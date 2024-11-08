Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Arsenal loan star Fabio Vieira has insisted that he is feeling better with each passing day and feels he is getting back to the level of the player he really is.

The Gunners paid a substantial €35m to FC Porto in the summer of 2022 to secure Vieira’s services on a long-term contract.

However, his time at the Emirates has not gone according to plan as he has not been able to clock regular game time, either due to injuries or fierce competition in the squad.

This summer he has been sent back to Porto on a season-long loan but injury issues have not left him alone.

Now Vieira is getting back into his groove and he feels with more game time he is reaching the level he is really capable of.

“Yes, I feel better and better. As I said, it was a difficult period for me”, the Gunners loan star told Portuguese broadcaster Sport TV via A Bola.

“I have had a few injuries.

“Now that I’m back, I am getting back to my football, to who I really am.”

Vieira will need to stay injury-free and perform consistently for the rest of the season if he is to break into Mikel Arteta’s squad next year.