George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has warned Leeds United that Daniel Farke’s inability to change tactically to create against teams with a deep defence is concerning for the Whites.

This season Leeds have struggled to create goalscoring opportunities against teams playing with a deep defensive set-up, with bits of brilliance often relied upon.

In midweek, Millwall managed to end Leeds’ eight-game undefeated run at The Den by securing a 1-0 win against Farke’s side.

Parkin pointed out that Leeds suffered eight away defeats last season, with six of them by an odd goal and thinks that the Whites are still carrying some of the scars of last season’s away campaign.

The ex-EFL star pointed out that Leeds boss Farke’s strategy of winning games with late substitutions and his tactical rigidity against teams who sit deep is a concerning factor for the Yorkshire outfit.

“First away defeat of this season, but remember last year they lost eight away games, six by the odd goal”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“I think despite them being obviously better in that regard this season, I think some of those scars remain from last year and in the style of victory, late substitution from Farke again, inability to change things tactically to break down deep line defence, so slight concern there.

“But enormous credit to Millwall.”

Leeds are expected to return to winning ways this weekend as they return to the home comforts of Elland Road and play host to strugglers QPR.