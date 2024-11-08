Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has praised Liverpool loanee Ben Doak for his performance against QPR on Tuesday and thinks that the player is a real prospect.

The 18-year-old youngster is highly rated at Anfield and Liverpool sanctioned a season-long loan to Middlesbrough for the Doak in the summer to help him with game time.

Doak has been a regular in Michael Carrick’s side and on Tuesday he turned some heads with his performance against Queens Park Rangers.

Clarke pointed out that the Liverpool starlet ripped apart QPR’s full-back Hevertton Santos during the game and described Doak’s performance as superb.

He also added that Doak delivered a beautiful low cross to assist Tommy Conway’s goal in the 35th minute and stressed that the Reds loanee is a real prospect.

“Ben Doak was superb down the right wing; absolutely ripped Hevertton Santos to pieces; he got dragged [off] at half-time”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He was not quite effective in the second half, but he looked like a prospect.

“Finesse as a really classy performance for Middlesbrough in the sort of pockets, laid on a beautiful pass or a low cross into the box for Tommy Conway to score.”

Doak has featured nine times for Middlesbrough so far this season with one goal and one assist to his name and he will be hoping to continue his form until the end of the season.