Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady believes that his team will have to consider facts such as how uncomfortable they can make Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

Chris Davies’ Birmingham side are set to play host to Brady’s Northampton team on Saturday in a League One fixture and will start as big favourites to win.

Ahead of the match, the manager of the visiting side pointed out the challenge that awaits his team in the game.

Blues have a strong side that they managed to assemble over the course of the summer with the help of which they have dominated matches on a number of occasions.

Northampton will have to address issues such as how uncomfortable they can make things for Davies’ team, Brady insists.

Drawing reference from Birmingham’s 2-0 win over Bolton Wanderers, Brady told a press conference: “You look at teams like Bolton – they are a possession-based side but they went to Birmingham and only had 27 per cent of the ball.

“If you go man for man, how uncomfortable could you make them? Those are the things we have to consider.

“We’ll have a look at what we do and how we approach it.”

One defeat and one draw in their last five matches has halted Birmingham’s march somewhat as they currently find themselves equal on points with league leaders Wycombe Wanderers having played a game fewer.