Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers attacker Rory Loy feels there can be no argument with Philippe Clement dropping Gers skipper James Tavernier to the bench at Olympiacos.

The Glasgow giants have faced heavy criticism for their shaky start to the campaign and captain Tavernier has himself come in for major scrutiny.

The English right-back has been with the Gers for more than nine years now and he has been an integral part of the team over the years.

He has struggled to live up to expectations this season, but there were still raised eyebrows in some quarters when he was named on the bench at Olympiacos in the Europa League.

The game ended 1-1 and Tavernier did get on, but Loy thinks there can be no argument about Clement dropping him.

“Obviously the big talking point was the captain Tavernier on the bench”, Loy said on the Scottish Football Podcast about the Rangers skipper.

“A lot has been made of that; players go through dips in form and for his form not to have dipped for five, six years, how long he has been at the club, now he is dropped.

“It is a big story because he is the captain of the club, struggling.

“But everyone goes through dips in form and he is quite rightly not in the team at the moment, because he is not playing well enough.”

The Gers are set to host Hearts at Ibrox this Sunday and it remains to be seen if Tavernier will be included in the starting eleven.