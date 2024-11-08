Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City skipper Ben Gibson insists that he and his team want to play free-flowing football and want every night to be like the Portsmouth game at home.

The Potters played John Mousinho’s Portsmouth at the start of last month and beat them 6-1 at home in a comprehensive win.

It was Stoke’s biggest win of the season and Gibson wants his team to reach the standards they reached against Pompey in every match they play.

However, he also knows that it is not going to be the case and sometimes it will be about just finding a way to win.

“We’re young, we’re inexperienced – it’s about know-how and finding a way [to win]”, Gibson told the BBC.

“We want to play free-flowing football and for every night to be like Portsmouth at home was but that’s not going to be the case.”

Given that the Stoke team are still acclimatising to life under their new manager Narcis Pelach, Gibson insists that they are still growing and learning.

“We know that this squad is growing and learning and it’s becoming really enjoyable.”

Millwall, the side Stoke play on Saturday, have not conceded in their last four games and have won each of those matches by 1-0 margins.