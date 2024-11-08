Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Former Fenerbahce assistant Onder Ozen believes Tottenham Hotspur got it wrong in their approach against Galatasaray, who he feels should have scored five times.

Spurs have had a mixed start to their league campaign but they have been flying in the Europa League.

Their perfect run in Europe got interrupted by Galatasaray on Thursday night at Rams Park after a 3-2 defeat.

Ozen feels Spurs could not handle the high pressing from the Galatasaray forwards and he insisted that the north London side were set up wrong to face the Turkish side.

The ex-Fenerbahce assistant feels the amount of shots Cimbom took in the match against a team like Spurs was very impressive.

“[Victor] Osimhen and [Mauro] Icardi are pressing, [Dries] Mertens is following, Baris [Yilmaz] and Yunus [Akgun] are pressing, [Gabriel] Sara is supporting from behind”, Ozen said via Turkish outlet GS Gazete.

“Galatasaray pressed right up to the goalkeeper’s mouth. Tottenham played wrong because they were able to do this.

“27 goal attempts in 78 minutes are truly incredible against a Premier League team.”

The Turkish giants won the match 3-2 but Ozen feels they should have scored at least five against Spurs, such was the ease with which they were able to launch attacks.

“Galatasaray came to Tottenham’s penalty box very easily.

“I do not understand how Galatasaray could not score five goals.”

Spurs have another relatively difficult fixture in the Europa League next when they face Italian outfit Roma in London at the end of this month.