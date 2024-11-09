Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Crystal Palace fans ‘should be concerned’ after the Eagles’ dreadful start to the season, former top flight star Jason Cundy thinks.

Oliver Glasner’s side managed to claim their first league win of the season towards the end of October when they edged Tottenham Hotspur 1-0.

They followed it up with an EFL Cup victory at Aston Villa, but then were held to a draw by Wolves last weekend and were beaten on Saturday 2-0 at Selhurst Park by Fulham.

Glasner’s men are outside the drop zone in the Premier League by just a point and a place, and though Cundy is unwilling to back Crystal Palace for relegation, he does think their fans should be concerned.

Palace’s form towards the end of last term is now a distant memory, Cundy stressed.

He also picked out Wolves, who are behind Crystal Palace, as a side that will start to climb up the league standings.

“Palace, they won six of their last seven games last season, drawing only one of those”, Cundy said on talkSPORT’s GameDay Live after the final whistles.

“And this form has just not continued.

“They are a side in freefall right now and Palace fans should be concerned.

“I think they will stay up because there’s going to be teams worse than them, but right now they are only out of there [the drop zone] by one point. Just the one point.

“Wolves, I think will climb the table and Palace should be concerned.”

Glasner can now lick his wounds over the international break before Crystal Palace head to Aston Villa, a game which is then followed by a meeting with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park.