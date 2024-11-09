Henry Browne/Getty Images

Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Julen Lopetegui has picked his West Ham United starting line-up to welcome Everton to the London Stadium in a Premier League contest today.

There continues to be pressure on Lopetegui and the Hammers board are looking for encouragement in this afternoon’s meeting with the Toffees.

West Ham were beaten 3-0 by Nottingham Forest last weekend, but they have won their last two home games, seeing off Ipswich Town and Manchester United, respectively.

Lopetegui will have to make do without midfield pair Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus as both are suspended.

Lukasz Fabianski is in goal for West Ham today, while at the back the Hammers go with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Emerson Palmieri.

In midfield, West Ham select Guido Rodriguez and Tomas Soucek, while Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

Lopetegui can chop and change with his substitutes if needed and they include Andy Irving and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Everton

Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Rodriguez, Soucek, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio, Bowen

Substitutes: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Coufal, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Scarles