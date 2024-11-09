Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has picked his team to play host to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side in the Premier League at Anfield this evening.

Following another win in the Champions League in midweek, Slot will now be determined for Liverpool to head into the international break sitting on top of the Premier League table.

Aston Villa lost in the Champions League in midweek, but Emery’s men sit seventh in the league table and would move up to third with all three points tonight.

Attacker Diogo Jota remains out of action for Liverpool, while Alisson, Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa are also on the sidelines.

Between the sticks for Liverpool tonight is Caoimhin Kelleher, while Slot goes with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson at the back.

Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones slot into midfield, while Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah lead the attacking threat.

Slots can shake things up with his substitutes if needed and his options include Wataru Endo and Joe Gomez.

Liverpool Team vs Aston Villa

Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Substitutes: Jaros, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton, Bradley